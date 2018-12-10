There will be 48 players hoping to get picked by the 12 PBA teams this year

Published 5:26 PM, December 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Alab Pilipinas star Ray Parks and collegiate standouts CJ Perez and Robert Bolick lead all 48 players who are hoping to get picked in the 2018 PBA Rookie Draft.

The 3 are expected to jostle at the top, with Columbian Dyip looking to turn around their fortunes with the No. 1 overall pick.

Other notable players who joined the draft were Paul Desiderio, Javee Mocon, Abu Tratter, Robbie Manalang, Ron Dennison, Matt Salem, Bong Quinto, Michael Calisaan, Teytey Teodoro, Trevis Jackson and J-jay Alejandro.

Desiderio, who ended his UAAP career with UP reaching the finals, was one of the last to throw his name into the hat as the PBA extended its initial draft application deadline from December 3 to 10.

Due to the extension, this year's batch of draft prospects have increased from last season's 44.

The official list of applicants, though, won't be released by the PBA until December 14 – a day after the league wraps up its Draft Combine on December 12 to 13 at the Hoops Center in Mandaluyong.

Draft day is on Sunday, December 16, at the Robinsons Manila in Ermita. – Rappler.com