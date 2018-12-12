The Magnolia star emerges as the runaway winner of the coveted plum

Published 7:25 PM, December 12, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Paul Lee claimed his first Best Player of the Conference award in runaway fashion by beating out 3 other contenders in the 2018 PBA Governors' Cup.

The flashy guard, who has powered Magnolia to the finals of the season-ending conference for the first time since 2014, recorded 1,013 points for the coveted plum.

He bested Alaska's Chris Banchero (753 points), San Miguel's Christian Standhardinger (659), NorthPort's Stanley Pringle (520) and Barangay Ginebra's Japeth Aguilar (398). – Rappler.com