The 35-year-old reinforcement has stamped his mark this season, leading Alaska to its first PBA finals appearance since 2014

Published 7:34 PM, December 12, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – In an intense duel for the 2018 PBA Governors' Cup Best Import of the Conference award, it was Alaska's Mike Harris who came out on top.

The 35-year-old reinforcement recorded 1,209 points to lift the precious hardware and deny finals rival and Magnolia import Romeo Travis his second Best Import plum.

Harris has stamped his mark this conference, leading the Aces to their first finals appearance in 2014.

Travis, meanwhile, recorded 914 points to settle for 2nd place while former winner Justin Brownlee of Barangay Ginebra (679) and Allen Durham of Meralco (541) landed at 3rd and 4th, respectively. – Rappler.com