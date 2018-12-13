The 'Baby Beast' welcomes his first baby just days before he's tipped to be a top 3 pick in the 2018 PBA Rookie Draft

Published 5:45 PM, December 13, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – It's undoubtedly the best time for CJ Perez to get drafted in the PBA, especially now that he has his own family to feed and raise.

Aside from turning his aspirations of playing in Asia's first play-for-pay league into reality, the "Baby Beast" is more driven to prove he belongs with the big boys following the birth of his first child, Ciana Tanisha.

His baby daughter was born on December 10 – barely a week before he is tipped to be a top 3 pick in the 2018 PBA Rookie Draft on Sunday, December 16, at Robinsons Manila in Ermita.

"Sobrang laki ng nadagdag na motivation. 'Di na lang 'yung family yung iniisip ko, may sarili na rin akong family," Perez said at the Draft Combine at the Hoops Center in Mandaluyong on Wednesday, December 12.

(It's a huge added motivation for me. I already have my own family.)

"Nasa puso ko and isip ko na mag-push lalo para sa kanila kasi 'di lang naman to para sa akin, para rin sa kanila."

(It's in my heart and mind to push myself further because this is not just for me, this is also for them.)

View this post on Instagram Thank you Lord for this wonderful giftblessed to have you baby Ciana Tanisha A post shared by Cjay Perez (@cjayp7) on Dec 10, 2018 at 10:01pm PST

The former NCAA Most Valuable Player has been one of the headliners in this year's draft class and considered as the potential No. 1 overall pick by the Columbian Dyip.

Perez, though, acknowledged the fact that with bigger expectations comes the need to up his game.

"'Yung expectation rin ang nakaka-pressure. Siyempre naman, 'pag nasa top ka, nasa top rin laro mo. Malaking pressure pero kailangan paghandaan talaga," the Lyceum Pirates product said.

(The expectations add to the pressure. When you're on top, your game also needs to be on top. I feel pressured but I need to prepare well.) – Rappler.com