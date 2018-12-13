The outspoken mentor says he has a problem with Magnolia players getting away with punches in the PBA title series

Published 8:55 AM, December 13, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Alaska head coach Alex Compton didn't hold back in airing his sentiments after Chris Banchero sustained a low blow as the Aces equalized the 2018 PBA Governors' Cup finals against Magnolia.

Banchero got punched in the groin by the Hotshots' Mark Barroca with under 3 minutes left in the Aces' 90-76 Game 4 win on Wednesday, December 12, that knotted the series at 2-all.

The two players were waiting for a free throw attempt until Banchero suddenly fell down on the floor. Replay showed he was hit by Barroca with a closed fist.

Obviously, that didn't sit well with Compton even if Alaska won back-to-back games and avoided falling to a dangerous 1-3 hole.

"First, I'm glad we won. But second, if we're going to get punched multiple times and there aren't calls or suspensions, I've got a problem with it," a fuming Compton told reporters after the game.

"You all saw it, right? We have an officiating crew that perhaps didn't see it, and I understand that. They can't see everything."

"But Jio (Jalalon) punched us, somebody punched Mike (Harris) in the testicles, somebody punched Chris in the testicles. At what point is that going to get called, I don't know."

What made matters worse was no calls were made for the punch. But Compton said sanctions should be handed for "dirty basketball."

"I'm really curious if there's going to be suspensions. Because if you're not going to call it in the game, if you're not going to have anything punching, as we say in our family to our kids, the male part, that's literally a low blow."

"I'm not happy about that one bit. That's dirty basketball. To call it anything else would be a lie and I'm not a liar."

"Kung makulit sila, makulit kami. But okay lang 'yung kulitan. Grabe lumaban talaga ang mga players nila at 'yung mga players namin. But that's going overboard, that's too much."

(If they're pesky, we're also pesky. But we're okay with being pesky. Our players and their players both fight tooth and nail. But that's going overboard, that's too much.)

"That's too much, that's not right. Now, I'm curious to see what will happen."

The outspoken coach, though, was proud of how his wards did not retaliate from what he deemed were cheap hits.

"You have to be willing to take a punch for our team and not throw one back. If you care about the team, you take a punch and you don't throw one back," Compton added.

"We have multiple players take punches and not throw one back and I'm proud to be a part of that team. It's the way we play."

Riding on the momentum of their last two triumphs, the Aces seek to gain a 3-2 lead over the Hotshots on Friday, December 14, at the Araneta Coliseum. – Rappler.com