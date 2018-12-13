Phoenix Fuel Masters head coach Louie Alas gets his wish of acquiring a point guard and a big man

Published 1:26 PM, December 13, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – NLEX and Phoenix agreed to a trade deal days before the 2018 PBA Draft.

The Road Warriors acquired this year's No. 4 overall pick from the Fuel Masters in exchange for guard Alex Mallari and center-forward Dave Marcelo on Thursday, December 13.

Phoenix head coach Louie Alas, who told reporters at the Draft Combine a day before the actual trade that he had been eyeing a point guard and a big man, got his wish.

"Yep confirmed," Alas said when asked about the trade through text.

Mallari and Marcelo will both be playing in their fifth team in the PBA after 6 years in the league.

With Ray Parks, CJ Perez, and Robert Bolick expected to get nabbed within the Top 3, that leaves the Road Warriors to get other top prospects Abu Tratter, Javee Mocon, and Bong Quinto.

Draft day is on Sunday, December 16, at the Robinsons Place Manila in Ermita. – Rappler.com