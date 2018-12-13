The Magnolia guard, though, evades suspension in the 2018 PBA Governors' Cup finals after hitting the Alaska cog in the groin

Published 3:03 PM, December 13, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The PBA cracked the whip on Magnolia's Mark Barroca for his low blow on Alaska's Chris Banchero.

Barroca will be made to pay a hefty P50,000 fine after he hit Banchero in the groin late in the Hotshots' 76-90 Game 4 loss to the Aces in the 2018 PBA Governors' Cup finals on Wednesday, December 13.

No calls were made for the punch during the highly physical contest that saw Alaska tie the series at 2-all after dropping the first two games.

Aces head coach Alex Compton told reporters after the game that he was "curious" if there would be suspensions handed down by the league.

Apparently, Barroca escaped any other sanctions as he is set to play in Game 5 of the best-of-seven affair. (READ: Barroca: Banchero punching incident just heat of moment)

Also, Compton didn't go scot-free after airing his sentiments following the punching incident with the PBA also fining him for "issuing statements detrimental to the league."

Magnolia and Alaska go for the 3-2 lead in Game 5 on Friday, December 14, at the Araneta Coliseum. – Rappler.com