The former San Beda star shares he reads negative comments online to motivate himself as he treads road to the PBA

Published 9:39 PM, December 13, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – For Robert Bolick, his doubters are just as important as his believers as he makes the big jump to the PBA.

While some try as hard as they can to ignore their haters, the former San Beda star uses them to fuel his fire in improving his game when he begins his professional career as a potential top 3 pick this year.

"'Pag nababasa ko sa mga articles, daming galit sa akin, tuwang tuwa talaga ako, 'Yun pinaka the best sa akin – pag maraming naghe-hate sa akin – kasi feeling ko kulang pa ako eh," Bolick said.

(When I read articles about me and there are people who are mad at me, that makes me happy. When there are people hating on me, that's when I feel that I have a lot to work on.)

"'Pag tinitignan ko 'yung mga masamang sinasabi sa akin ng mga tao, 'yung mga screenshot screenshot, 'pag nagwo-work ako tapos pagod ako, tinitignan ko lang 'yun, nasasarapan ako."

(When I work out and I get tired, I just look at the screenshots of the people who say something bad about me and I get rejuvenated.)

Throughout his basketball career, Bolick has been no stranger to cynics.

But he has proved them all wrong by stamping his name as a true winner after helping the Red Lions win 3 straight championships in the NCAA.

His success in the collegiate scene has catapulted him at the top of the 2018 Rookie Draft, and he has his haters to thank for it.

"Gumagaan loob ko na kailangan ko pa galingan kasi marami pang 'di natutuwa sa akin. Para sa akin, tuloy tuloy lang nila 'yun kasi makakatulong talaga sila sa akin," Bolick added.

(I feel better when I realize that I still need to improve because there are other people who aren't satisfied with my game. For me, they should just continue hating on me because they really help me.)

"Laking pasasalamat ko sa kanila kasi nakakatulong sila sa laro ko."

(I am really grateful to them because they help shape my game.)

Although expected to jostle with Ray Parks and CJ Perez within the top 3, Bolick doesn't really mind what number he falls in.

"Ang dami nagsasabi, 'Dito ka mapupunta, diyan ka mapupunta.' Sa akin kasi wala akong pakialam saan ako mapunta," he said.

(There are many people telling me which team I'll end up with. For me, I really don't care where I will play.)

"Magandang team, 'di magandang team, para sa akin, kung may team na tinignan ako, tapos gusto ako, meaning noon may nakikita sila something sa akin. Para sa akin, okay na ako dun, masaya na ako doon."

(Whether it's a good or bad team, the fact that they saw something in me to get me, that's already fine with me. I'm already happy with that.)

"Ito 'yung challenge na hinihintay ko sa buong buhay ko – kung kaya ko na ba talaga o hindi ko kaya. So masaya sa feeling."

(This has been the challenge I've been waiting for my entire life – to test if I'm ready or not. So it feels good to be here.)

Bolick, together with 47 other draft prospects, hope for the best on draft day at the Robinsons Manila in Ermita on Sunday, December 16. – Rappler.com