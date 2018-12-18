LIVE UPDATES: Magnolia vs Alaska - PBA Finals 2018 Game 6
MANILA, Philippines – Win or go home?
Magnolia aches to end its years-long title drought, while Alaska seeks to stay alive when they clash in Game 6 of the 2018 PBA Governors' Cup finals at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City on Wednesday, December 19.
The Hotshots hold a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven affair and are on the cusp of winning their first championship since 2014, while the Aces look to tie the series and force a do-or-die Game 7.
After losing back-to-back games that saw Alaska even the series at 2-all, Magnolia pulled off a gritty 79-78 win in Game 5 to regain the lead.
Paul Lee and Ian Sangalang will be marked men in the all-important Game 6 after shining for Magnolia in Game 5.
Lee broke the Aces' heart with a game-winning jumper in Game 5 – just like he did back in the 2016 Commissioners' Cup finals – while Sangalang had a timely breakout game of 20 points and a few clutch plays.
Magnolia import Romeo Travis, who suffered minor injuries throughout the finals, hopes all the pain will be made worth it by winning a PBA title.
Game time is at 7 pm.
Bookmark this page for live updates.PBA 2018 Govs Cup Finals - Curated tweets by RapplerSports
– Rappler.com