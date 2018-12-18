The Magnolia Hotshots seek to close out the series, while the Alaska Aces ache to stay alive in Game 6 of the 2018 PBA Governors' Cup on Wednesday, December 19, at 7 pm

Published 5:11 PM, December 18, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Win or go home?

Magnolia aches to end its years-long title drought, while Alaska seeks to stay alive when they clash in Game 6 of the 2018 PBA Governors' Cup finals at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City on Wednesday, December 19.

The Hotshots hold a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven affair and are on the cusp of winning their first championship since 2014, while the Aces look to tie the series and force a do-or-die Game 7.

After losing back-to-back games that saw Alaska even the series at 2-all, Magnolia pulled off a gritty 79-78 win in Game 5 to regain the lead.

Paul Lee and Ian Sangalang will be marked men in the all-important Game 6 after shining for Magnolia in Game 5.

Lee broke the Aces' heart with a game-winning jumper in Game 5 – just like he did back in the 2016 Commissioners' Cup finals – while Sangalang had a timely breakout game of 20 points and a few clutch plays.

Magnolia import Romeo Travis, who suffered minor injuries throughout the finals, hopes all the pain will be made worth it by winning a PBA title.

Game time is at 7 pm.

Bookmark this page for live updates.

– Rappler.com