The Hotshots gain a 3-2 lead over Alaska in the best-of-seven finals affair

Published 9:37 PM, December 14, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Paul Lee came through the clutch as Magnolia moved on the cusp of bagging the 2018 PBA Governors' Cup title after edging Alaska, 79-78, in Game 5 of the finals at the Araneta Coliseum on Friday, December 14.

The Best Player of the Conference hit a game-winner with 1.3 seconds remaining to power the Hotshots to a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven affair and just a win away from their first championship since 2014.

Lee finished with 11 points, 10 rebounds and 2 assists in the win.

Game 6 is slated on Wednesday, December 19, at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City.

The Scores

Magnolia 79 – Sangalang 20, Barroca 14, Jalalon 13, Lee 11, Travis 10, Herndon 6, Dela Rosa 4, Reavis 1, Melton 0, Brondial 0, Simon 0.

Alaska 78 – Harris 28, Enciso 13, Racal 13, Pascual 6, Exciminiano 5, Cruz 4, Banchero 3, Casio 2, Teng 2, Manuel 2, Baclao 0, Galliguez 0.

Quarters: 29-28, 53-40, 65-62, 79-78.

– Rappler.com