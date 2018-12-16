Notorious for his physicality in the NCAA, San Sebastian's Mike Calisaan feels he’s ready for more body-banging in the pros

Published 1:28 PM, December 16, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The San Sebastian Stags were fighting through a losing year in the NCAA Season 94, but team leader Mike Calisaan still made the most out of it.

Knowing that his farewell season was headed for the gutter, the 6-foot-3 forward instead used his last few games to fast-track his transition to the PBA and he’s thankful that his team helped make it happen.

“Pinapraktis naman ako ni coach Egay [Macaraya] eh. Ginagawa nya lahat,” he told reporters at the PBA Draft Combine. “Alam naman niya mangyayari. Sa PBA, di talaga ako pwedeng maging kwatro (power forward). Noong season pa lang ng NCAA, pinapraktis na niya talaga ako. Kumuha sya ng trainer. Tinutulungan talaga ako ng San Sebastian para makamit yung pangarap ko.”

(Coach Egay was training me. He did everything. He knows what’s going to happen. I can’t really play power forward in the PBA. So he started training me last season. He even got me a trainer. San Sebastian really helped me achieve my dreams.)

The all-around enforcer finished his final year with averages of 14.6 points on a 44% shooting clip, 9.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.1 steals, earning him a spot in the NCAA All-Defense Team in the process.

“Kaya ko naman [maging guard] eh. Kaso no choice lang nga kami kasi wala kaming [foreign athlete]. Ako na pinakamalaki sa team, so no choice si coach. No choice kami.”

(I can play a guard spot, really. We just didn’t have a choice because we didn’t have a foreign athlete. I was the biggest man on the team, so coach didn’t have a choice.)

Notorious for his physicality in the NCAA over the years, Calisaan feels that he’s ready for more body-banging in the pro level.

“Sa PBA, iba kasi doon pero kung mag-aadjust ako siguro konti na lang,” he said. “Sa NCAA pisikal din yung laro, di rin basta-basta eh pero siguro konting adjustment pa.”

(It’s different in the PBA but if I’m going to adjust, maybe just a little bit more. It’s also physical in the NCAA and it’s no cakewalk but I think I still need a little bit more adjustments.)

Despite the All-Defense Team selection, the NCAA Season 94 All-Star MVP is still looking to improve more on that end of the floor.

“Kasi yun yung hinahanap talaga ng mga coach eh, kailangan marunong talagang dumepensa,” he said. “Sa PBA maraming marunong umopensa eh so defense talaga.”

(That’s what the coaches really look for, those who are excellent on defense. Everyone can score in the PBA so I really need to be more of a defensive player.)

A battle-scarred warrior through and through, Calisaan will certainly inject quality fuel into any team’s fire. – Rappler.com