Expect former NU Bulldogs captain and Gilas cadet JJay Alejandro to be a stable addition to any team

Published 7:24 PM, December 15, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – As it has been said over and over again, the 2018 PBA Rookie Draft is loaded with prospect guards.

However, former NU Bulldogs captain JJay Alejandro has just enough of an edge to stand out from the rest of the pack.

Listed around 6-foot-1, the Gilas 2023 cadet is capable of playing both guard positions and producing numbers across the board.

According to the man himself, there are two players who fit that very mold and whom he eventually wants to be likened to once he makes the jump to the pros.

“Si ano talaga yung ina-idolize ko eh, si Kuya Alex Cabagnot at si Larry Fonacier (I really idolize Alex Cabagnot and Larry Fonacier),” he said after the PBA Draft Combine last Thursday, December 13.

Indeed, the trend in their numbers look similar when grouped together. In his final season in the UAAP, Alejandro finished with averages of 17.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.3 steals en route to a Season 80 Mythical Five selection.

Meanwhile, the 36-year-old Cabagnot normed 13.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 0.8 steals last Governors' Cup for the San Miguel Beermen. Fonacier, also 36, averaged 12.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 0.7 steals for the NLEX Road Warriors. Both veterans are also around the same height as Alejandro and produce with the same efficiency.

With his proven skillset and leadership qualities, Alejandro heads to the draft as a late first-round prospect, possibly falling to the Rain or Shine Elastopainters at 8th or the Alaska Aces at 9th.

“[I’m] confident at the same time may kaba pa rin kasi di natin alam kung sinong kukuha,” said Alejandro. “Para sa akin, binigay ko naman yung best ko sa Combine, so hopefully, pwede na yun.”

(I’m confident but nervous at the same time because we don’t know which team will pick me. For me, I did my best in the Combine so hopefully, that’s enough.)

The 23-year-old now leaves his fate to the teams’ higher-ups.

“Nasa tingin na ng mga coaches yun pero for me, tulad ng lagi naming pini-preach sa NU, gawin mo lang yung best mo and gawin mo lang yung kontrolado mo,” he said. “Wala pa namang [kumausap sa akin]. Kaya nga nakakakaba eh! Halos lahat kami wala pa.”

(It’s up to the coaches now, but for me, like what we always preach in NU, just do your best and do what you can control. No teams have talked to me yet, which is why it’s nerve-racking! Most of us have not been contacted yet.)

Regardless of who picks him up, teams can expect Alejandro to be a very stable addition with a dose of good old competitive fire. – Rappler.com