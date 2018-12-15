The former La Salle Green Archer wants to play like Marc Pingris with a mix of Gabe Norwood

MANILA, Philippines – There is one thing that separates Abu Tratter from the rest of the 2018 PBA Rookie Draft class: his experience as a member of Gilas Pilipinas.

And the former La Salle Green Archer will look to bank on that edge as he turns a new chapter in his basketball career as a potential top 5 pick.

"Just learning from veteran players like Gabe (Norwood) or June Mar (Fajardo), seeing how professional they are, I think that's an edge already," Tratter said during SLAM Philippines' Draft Suite on Friday, December 14.



Tratter had his taste of national team duties when he was included in Gilas' final 12-man lineup against Australia in the second window of the World Cup qualifiers in February.

There, the 6-foot-6 stalwart played alongside top PBA big men Fajardo and Japeth Aguilar and naturalized player Andray Blatche.

He also got to test his mettle against the Aussies as he scored 2 points in nearly 4 minutes of play in the Philippines' 68-84 loss.

"Just knowing how to take care of your body, how to keep it professional even from a local area to an international standpoint. I think it's an edge," Tratter added.



Given that the Gilas pros have proven to be good examples, it's not surprising who the 25-year-old wanted to emulate in the big league.

"Marc Pingris, when he came in, he wanted to play defense, stopping the best bigs. But also like Gabe who can set the tone and play an offensive role."

Tratter and 47 other rookie hopefuls will have their fingers crossed on draft day on Sunday, December 16, at the Robinsons Manila in Ermita. – Rappler.com