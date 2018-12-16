The former Letran Knight sees himself as a good fit with the Elasto Painters

MANILA, Philippines – There is a high chance Bong Quinto lands with Rain or Shine in the 2018 PBA Rookie Draft, and the former Letran Knight already has his eyes set on seeing that come into fruition.

It will be a reunion of sorts for Quinto if he plays for the Elasto Painters as he gets together with former Letran coach Caloy Garcia and former Knights Raymond Almazan and Rey Nambatac.

But more than that, the former NCAA Season 94 Mythical 5 member feels that he is a good fit with Rain or Shine.

"Sa Rain or Shine, mas komportable ako kasi naging sistema namin 'yun noong rookie ako sa Letran. Nandoon pa sila Rey Nambatac, kuya Raymond Almazan," Quinto said during SLAM Philippines' Draft Suite.

(I'm more comfortable in Rain or Shine because they play the system that we played when I was a rookie in Letran. Rey Nambatac and Raymond Almazan are also with the team.)

"Sa tingin ko, okay naman, mag-fit naman ako sa kanila. Sa tingin ko, malaki 'yung matutulong ko sa kanila."



(I think I can fit with them. I think I can help the team a lot.)

Quinto worked out with Rain or Shine before and thinks he could fill the role of a distributor for the team.

The Elasto Painters have the No. 6 and 8 overall picks.

"Mahilig ako mag-create para sa mga teammates ko. Hindi ko minsan iniisip 'yung sarili ko kahit minsan open na ako," he said.

(I always want to create for my teammates. I don't care about my numbers at times even though I'm open to take a shot.)

There is also another reason why Quinto looks forward to suiting up for the Elasto Painters: teaming up with his idol James Yap.

"Siya 'yung tinitignan ko na gusto ko makalaro and at the same time, gusto ko rin maging teammate."



(He is the player I look up to and at the same time, I want to be teammates with him.) – Rappler.com