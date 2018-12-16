The spitfire guard may be the player the Batang Pier – a team that reached the semifinals only once in franchise history – has been looking for

Published 11:18 PM, December 16, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Robert Bolick had been nothing but a winner throughout his collegiate career, and he's eager to bring that winning tradition to NorthPort.

Bolick landed where he was expected to as the Batang Pier selected him as the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 PBA Rookie Draft at the Robinsons Manila in Ermita on Sunday, December 16.

A winner of 3 straight NCAA championships with San Beda, the spitfire guard may be the player NorthPort – a team that reached the semifinals only once since joining the league in 2012 – has been looking for.

"Gusto ko lang ipakita sa kanila na winner ako and 'di ako tumatanggap ng talo," Bolick told reporters after getting drafted. "Winner lang talaga ako, 'yun lang."

(I want to show them that I'm a winner and I don't accept defeat. I'm a winner. That's it.)

Projected as a top 3 pick, the Batang Pier particularly acquired Bolick to pair him with star guard Stanley Pringle after they traded former three-time PBA Scoring Champion Terrence Romeo to TNT earlier this season.

Expectations are already high for the NCAA Season 94 Mythical 5 member as he makes the big jump to the pros, but Bolick aims to live up to them.

"'Yung nga 'yung gusto ko eh, 'yung mga challenges. Ngayong sobrang bigat 'yung challenges na nasa harap ko, siyempre tatanggapin ko ng buong puso 'yan. Pagtatrabahuhan ko 'yan araw araw," he said.

(I live for challenges. Now that there are great challenges ahead of me, I will accept them will all my heart. I will work every day.)

"For sure 'yung players diyan, tutulungan ako. Kay Stanley din siyempre, magaling na player 'yun di lang sa Pilipinas, pati rin sa FIBA."

(For sure, NorthPort players will help me. I also want to learn from Stanley. He's not just a great player in the Philippines but also in FIBA.)

It is also a welcome addition that Bolick gets along with NorthPort head coach Pido Jarencio.

"Sabi niya pag 'di ako magpapapakamatay sa team, papatayin niya ako," Bolick joked. "Sa akin masaya 'yun kasi makulit siya, makulit din ako and mag-je-jell kami."

(He told me that if I don't give my best effort for the team, he will kill me. He's playful, I'm playful so we will get along.) – Rappler.com