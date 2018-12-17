The Alaska guard joins Magnolia's Mark Barroca as the two players fined in the 2018 PBA Governors' Cup finals

Published 2:18 PM, December 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – A portion of Chris Banchero's budget for the holidays will go to the PBA.

The Alaska guard has been slapped a P20,000 fine by the league for hitting Magnolia's Ian Sangalang in Game 5 of the 2018 Governors' Cup finals on Friday, December 14.

Banchero elbowed Sangalang in the face with two minutes left in the 2nd quarter of the Aces' sorry 78-79 loss that gave the Hotshots a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven affair.

No calls were called during the game for the illegal hit, but Banchero didn't escape the penalty after a post-game review by the PBA.

Two players have now been sanctioned in the finals, with Magnolia's Mark Barroca made to pay a hefty P50,000 fine for punching Banchero in the groin late in Game 4.

Game 6 of the finals is slated on Wednesday, December 19, at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City. – Rappler.com