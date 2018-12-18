Elite governor Silliman Sy, on the other hand, confirms that team has let go of star center Poy Erram and Paul Zamar

Published 6:14 PM, December 18, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Blackwater governor Silliman Sy said the team is ready to award 2018 No. 2 overall pick Ray Parks a max rookie contract if things work out between the two sides.

"We offer the max," Sy told Rappler through a phone call. "If you offer the max cap, what else will not work out? Unless they are asking for more than what is stipulated."



According to several reports, the 25-year-old combo guard has already been included in a 3-team trade that would send him to Meralco.

But Sy bared that Blackwater owner Dioceldo Sy's order is to sign up Parks, who is still with Alab Pilipinas in the ASEAN Basketball League.

"Tumatawag sila [other teams] sa team owner [about a possible trade], pero ang directive ng team owner is sign him up and he will play," Sy added.



(Other teams are calling the team owner for a possible trade but the team owner's directive to sign him up and he will play.)

On the other hand, Sy confirmed that the Elite have released star center Poy Erram as they await the PBA's approval of his trade to NLEX for top draftees Paul Desiderio and Abu Tratter.

He also said that Paul Zamar, who played for Blackwater for two conferences, is indeed headed to San Miguel following a trade for two future second round picks. – Rappler.com