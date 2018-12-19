After a year with Columbian, the 37-year-old returns to the team he helped win 5 PBA championships

Published 3:41 PM, December 19, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – San Miguel gets back an old reliable.

Ronald Tubid will suit up for the Beermen once again after he was traded by Columbian in exchange for Keith Agovida. The PBA approved the trade Wednesday, December 19.

It could be remembered that 37-year-old, together with Rashawn McCarthy, Jay-R Reyes and a 2019 first round pick, was dealt by San Miguel in a controversial trade for the Dyip's No. 1 overall pick.

The Beermen used that pick to select Filipino-German workhorse Christian Standhardinger.

In Columbian, Tubid averaged 6.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.1 assists through 30 elimination round games this season. The Dyip compiled a woeful 6-27 record in 3 conferences.

Joining Tubid, who won 5 championships with the Beermen, are new acquisitions Terrence Romeo from TNT and Paul Zamar from Blackwater.

Agovida, meanwhile, played in only 5 elimination round games for San Miguel this season. He joins a Columbian team that is looking to turn its fortunes around with 2018 top pick CJ Perez in the fold. – Rappler.com