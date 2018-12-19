Mark Barroca bags PBA Finals MVP
ANTIPOLO CITY, Philippines – Mark Barroca earned his second Finals Most Valuable Player award after helping Magnolia bag the 2018 PBA Governors' Cup title and end a four-year championship drought.
The seven-year PBA veteran finished with 13 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists and 1 steal in the Hotshots' title-clinching 102-86 Game 6 win over Alaska on Wednesday, December 19, at the Ynares Center here.
He averaged 11.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.8 steals in 6 games and stamped his class on the defensive end by hounding the Aces' guards. – Rappler.com