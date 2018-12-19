After falling short of a title in the collegiate ranks, Jio Jalalon finally gets to relish the championship feeling

Published 12:55 AM, December 20, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Back when Jio Jalalon was a surefire NCAA superstar with the Arellano Chiefs, the 5-foot-9 point guard was collecting everything, from rare triple-doubles to Mythical Five selections.

There was just one thing he never got, until now.

As the game clock hit triple zeroes and the Magnolia Hotshots conquered the Alaska Aces, 102-86, in Game 6 of the 2018 PBA Governor’s Cup Finals, Jalalon finally nabbed his first-ever basketball championship.

He came ever so close when he carried Arellano to an NCAA Season 90 finals berth, but it just wasn’t their year as the San Beda Red Lions were hell-bent to complete their legendary title five-peat.

But now all that is in the past as Jalalon is finally at the top, where he has always wanted to be.

“Grabe talaga. Sobrang sarap pala sa pakiramdam na makakuha ka ng ganitong panalo,” he said after contributing 11 points, 5 assists and 4 rebounds in the title-clinching blowout. “Yung paghihirap namin lahat eto na. Lagi kami magse-semis, naka-isa kaming Finals [sa Philippine Cup], pero di namin nakuha [yung championship]. Pero ngayon binigay ni God. Para sa amin talaga. Yung hardwork namin lahat nagbunga na.”

(It feels so good to finally have this kind of win. All our hard work was poured in here. We always reached the semis and we had one finals appearance, but we didn’t get the championship. But now, God gave us this. This is really for us. All our hard work finally paid off.)

It all came together for the Hotshots as they started the game with a 12-0 run and never looked back.

“Grabe, grabe yung chemistry namin lahat. Pinagtrabahuhan talaga namin para makuha namin ‘to,” he said. “Sa sarili ko, sobrang thankful ako na napunta ako sa team na to. Champion team.”

(Our chemistry is just unbelievable. We all worked hard to get this. I’m so thankful that I landed with this team. Champion team.)

“Ito na yung pamasko naming lahat,” said Jalalon, who celebrated on court with his baby.

“Sobrang swerte namin na nakarating kami sa championship na to. Lahat ng team gusto makapunta dito pero kami yung dinala ni God dito. Nagpapasalamat kami sa lahat ng nagpe-pray samin at sumusuporta samin. Thankful kami ngayon.”

(This is our Christmas gift. We’re so lucky that we got to this championship level. All teams wanted to get here but it was us who God sent. We’re all thankful to everyone who prayed for us and supported us. We are thankful for today.)

With a title finally under his belt, Jalalon is raring and ready to carve out a new legend for himself at the highest stage.

“Siguro, tingin ko, eto na yung magpapahaba siguro ng career ko,” he said. “Same pa rin yung [gana] ko kahit nakakuha na ko ng [championship]. Same pa rin hanggang sa pagtanda ko.”

(I think this is what will prolong my career. I will have the same desire even if I already got a championship. It will be the same even if I start to grow old.)

It's been a long, long wait for Jio Jalalon, but it was all worth it in the end. – Rappler.com