The NorthPort star edges San Miguel's June Mar Fajardo for the scoring title

Published 9:34 PM, December 29, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – There's a new PBA scoring champion in town.

NorthPort's Stanley Pringle ended former teammate Terrence Romeo's reign as the league's top scorer as the PBA wrapped up its 43rd season.

The dazzling guard, who erupted for 50 points this season, averaged 21.0 points through 3 conferences to edge San Miguel's June Mar Fajardo, who averaged 20.6 points.

Pringle also leads the statistical points in the Most Valuable Player race with reigning 4-time MVP Fajardo trailing at 2nd place.

Meanwhile, former 3-time champion Romeo failed to make the Top 20 in scoring.

Phoenix's Matthew Wright (17.6), Barangay Ginebra's Japeth Aguilar (16.44) and NorthPort's Sean Anthony (16.36) round out the Magic 5 in scoring.

Aside from scoring, Pringle led the league in field goals made (7.85), three-pointers made (3.03) and minutes played (38.91).

Fajardo, meanwhile, dominated the rebounding department with an average of 12.36 boards per game.

Alaska's Chris Banchero crowned himself as the PBA's top assist man with 5.8 dimes, NLEX's Poy Erram installed himself as new block king with 1.93 swats while Anthony led the league in steals with 2.0 swipes. – Rappler.com