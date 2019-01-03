Jimmy Alapag joins the San Miguel Beermen as an assistant coach and Terrence Romeo drops by the team's practice two weeks after getting traded from TNT

Published 11:47 AM, January 03, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – As it turned out, Terrence Romeo isn’t the only new guy in the San Miguel Beer crew.

Former Gilas Pilipinas star Jimmy Alapag joined the Beermen as an assistant coach to Leo Austria in the PBA and showed up for the first time in practice on Thursday, January 3.

Alapag, who served as deputy to Tab Baldwin in Gilas Pilipinas, also currently mentors reigning champion San Miguel Alab Pilipinas in the Asean Basketball League (ABL). (READ: The day Jimmy Alapag nearly quit basketball)

Romeo – who attended the Beermen’s training for the first time since getting traded by TNT two weeks ago – and Alapag were the two new faces as the Beermen gear up for the 44th PBA season on January 13.

The Beermen acquired the three-time PBA scoring champion in a trade with the KaTropa in exchange for Brian Heruela, David Semerad and a 2021 first-round pick. (READ: Terrence Romeo trade to San Miguel approved by PBA)

Romeo joins an already star-studded San Miguel squad led by four-time Most Valuable Player June Mar Fajardo, Christian Standhardinger, Marcio Lassiter, Arwind Santos, and Chris Ross.

Alapag, meanwhile, joins Austria’s loaded staff of deputies that include Ato Agustin, Boycie Zamar, Biboy Ravanes, Peter Martin, and Dayong Mendoza. – Rappler.com