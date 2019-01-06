The former Gilas Pilipinas coach says he only facilitated a TNT KaTropa team session in their training camp last week

Published 2:37 PM, January 06, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Chot Reyes clarified Sunday, January 6, that he is not back with his former PBA team Talk N' Text (TNT) KaTropa in any "official capacity."

"Contrary to published reports, I am not part of @theTNTnation in any official capacity. I was asked to facilitate a team session in their [training] camp last week, just as I have been doing w other companies & even teams in the NCAA, MPBL, etc.," Reyes posted on Twitter.

Several reports suggested that Reyes was tapped to be TNT's advisor for the 2019 PBA season after the team failed to crash into the playoffs for the first time in 3 years in the 2018 PBA Governors' Cup.

Last September, the KaTropa had a coaching revamp as long-time deputy Bong Ravena took over the top coaching post after Nash Racela got sacked early in the Governors' Cup conference.

Prior to his involvement with the Philippine men's basketball team, Reyes led TNT to 4 PBA titles with the last one in the 2012 Philippine Cup.

He entered the Gilas program with a decorated PBA coaching resumé – highlighted by 8 titles and 5 Coach of the Year awards. – Rappler.com