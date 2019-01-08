The steady guard ends his PBA career after 6 years with Rain or Shine

Published 1:01 PM, January 08, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Chris Tiu won't be coming back for another season of PBA basketball.

The 33-year-old guard announced on Tuesday, January 8, that he has decided to finally hang up his spurs after playing 6 years for the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters.

"My heartfelt gratitude to every person who has been part of my basketball journey!! Most especially to our Lord who makes all things possible. It's now time to move on. My heart is full. #17 signing off..." Tiu wrote on Twitter.

Nabbed as 7th overall pick in the 2012 PBA Rookie Draft, Tiu became an integral part of the Elasto Painters' championship run in the 2016 Commissioner's Cup.

In his final year, he transformed into one of Rain or Shine's go-to cogs and ended his PBA career on a high note by dropping a career-high 30 points. – Rappler.com