Yam Concepcion, Kylie Versoza and Alyssa Valdez will also provide glitz and glamor on the hardcourt

Published 5:49 PM, January 08, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The PBA's 44th season will come out of its wraps on Sunday, January 13, at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan and all 12 teams will have their respective muses to grace the season-opener.

Sharon Cuneta, Magnolia Hotshots

The 'Megastar' has been an endorser for Magnolia for quite some time now, so the Hotshots did not need to look far to find their next muse.

Pia Wurtzbach, Barangay Ginebra

The 2015 Miss Universe was tabbed by Barangay Ginebra to be its calendar girl and traditionally, the Gin Kings' current calendar girl also serve as their muse for the PBA just like Myrtle Sarosa and Kim Domingo in the last two years.

Yam Concepcion, Phoenix Fuel Masters

The sultry actress has been one of the country's brightest stars thanks to her highly praised performance in the ABS-CBN drama "Halik".

Kylie Versoza, San Miguel Beermen

Beauty queens are in abundance in this season's bevy of PBA muses and one of them is the 2016 Miss International, who will be parading in the opening ceremonies for title favorites San Miguel Beermen.

Alyssa Valdez, NLEX Road Warriors

The volleyball star was chosen by NLEX because she "embodies the values of excellence, grit, and resilience." Her real life beau Kiefer Ravena, though, won't be able to witness her strut her stuff live due to his FIBA suspension.

Jasmine Alkhaldi and Michele Gumabao, Blackwater Elite

For the Blackwater Elite, the more the merrier.

Alkhaldi is a two-time Olympian for the Philippines, having represented the country in the 2012 and 2016 editions of the Games. Gumabao, meanwhile, is an accomplished local volleyball player and the 2018 Miss Globe Philippines.

Aya Fernandez, NorthPort Batang Pier

Fernandez capped a successful year for Filipinas in the international pageant scene after winning the Dream Girl title as part of the Top 5 of the Miss Tourism International in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in December.

Klea Pineda, Alaska Aces

The 19-year-old is one of GMA's up-and-coming talents, having been nominated for the Best New Female TV Personality in the 31st PMPC Star Awards for Television in 2017.

On the other hand, the TNT KaTropa, Meralco Bolts, Rain or Shine Elasto Painters and the Columbian Dyip are still finalizing their respective muses. – Rappler.com