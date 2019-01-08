LOOK: Sharon Cuneta, Pia Wurtzbach to grace PBA as muses
MANILA, Philippines – The PBA's 44th season will come out of its wraps on Sunday, January 13, at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan and all 12 teams will have their respective muses to grace the season-opener.
Sharon Cuneta, Magnolia Hotshots
Grabe, Christmas rush na talaga! Parties and visitors left and right — buti nalang there’s @MagnoliaCSPH Chicken 3-way! Pre-marinated in either Ginger, Tomato, or Gata so you can create delicious Chicken recipes in just 20 minutes! Perfect for get-togethers diba?! Swipe on to see my favorite dishes for Christmas! #3WaystoWOW
The 'Megastar' has been an endorser for Magnolia for quite some time now, so the Hotshots did not need to look far to find their next muse.
Pia Wurtzbach, Barangay Ginebra
The 2015 Miss Universe was tabbed by Barangay Ginebra to be its calendar girl and traditionally, the Gin Kings' current calendar girl also serve as their muse for the PBA just like Myrtle Sarosa and Kim Domingo in the last two years.
Yam Concepcion, Phoenix Fuel Masters
The sultry actress has been one of the country's brightest stars thanks to her highly praised performance in the ABS-CBN drama "Halik".
Kylie Versoza, San Miguel Beermen
Beauty queens are in abundance in this season's bevy of PBA muses and one of them is the 2016 Miss International, who will be parading in the opening ceremonies for title favorites San Miguel Beermen.
Alyssa Valdez, NLEX Road Warriors
The volleyball star was chosen by NLEX because she "embodies the values of excellence, grit, and resilience." Her real life beau Kiefer Ravena, though, won't be able to witness her strut her stuff live due to his FIBA suspension.
Jasmine Alkhaldi and Michele Gumabao, Blackwater Elite
Visited @kantinaduka for some Tempranillo! Off to @xhangolli_supermarket for our store visit! Wearing @aigleph #aigleph Got these from figurative shop @mariacarmelalopezgumabao Dont quote the republic act 8491 on me, the wind didnt cooperate #MicheleGumabaoForMissGlobe #MGforMG #missglobephilippines #missglobe2018 #albania
For the Blackwater Elite, the more the merrier.
Alkhaldi is a two-time Olympian for the Philippines, having represented the country in the 2012 and 2016 editions of the Games. Gumabao, meanwhile, is an accomplished local volleyball player and the 2018 Miss Globe Philippines.
Aya Fernandez, NorthPort Batang Pier
For the past month, what I learned most is that what truly makes a beauty queen stands out is her story and how she has able to make a real difference because of her story. She shines through the ppl who have made her to who she is, a whole package as she conquers the stage. I dedicate tonight to everyone who's been part of my journey. Kayo? Ano ang natutunan niyo? #MahabaHabangKwentuhan #SanMigLight . DIZIZITTT!!! SEE YOU LATER!!! #AyaForMutya #MutyaNgPilipinas2018 #MutyaGold #Mutya50th #goodgirlsfinishfirst @mutya_ng_pilipinas @queenmakerphilippines
Fernandez capped a successful year for Filipinas in the international pageant scene after winning the Dream Girl title as part of the Top 5 of the Miss Tourism International in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in December.
Klea Pineda, Alaska Aces
The 19-year-old is one of GMA's up-and-coming talents, having been nominated for the Best New Female TV Personality in the 31st PMPC Star Awards for Television in 2017.
On the other hand, the TNT KaTropa, Meralco Bolts, Rain or Shine Elasto Painters and the Columbian Dyip are still finalizing their respective muses. – Rappler.com