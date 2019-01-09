'I took to heart their words and seriously reconsidered playing another season or at least just one conference,' says Chris Tiu

Published 6:49 PM, January 09, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – After announcing his retirement from the PBA, Chris Tiu made sure that his fans knew that he had also reconsidered continuing his basketball career.

"In all honesty, I took to heart their words and seriously reconsidered playing another season or at least just one conference," wrote Tiu in his blog. "I think I have at least one or two more productive PBA seasons left in me."

But the 33-year-old guard decided to retire as he wants to focus on his business ventures and spend more time with his family. (READ: Chris Tiu on potential PBA retirement: Lots of things to consider)

"But at the same time, I want to channel my current energy and enthusiasm into other projects that are sustainable and have positive impact to the community, some new and some which we have started years ago."

"We have an infant and a toddler who are growing incredibly fast. I want to cherish every moment with them and give them my full attention while I can."

Tiu admitted that he wanted to announce his retirement after his last game against the NLEX Road Warriors last November, but he opted to settle things first with Rain or Shine team owners Raymond Yu and Terry Que.



In what turned out to be his final game in the pro league, Tiu eclipsed his career-high numbers for the third time in two weeks as he fired 30 points to go with 5 assists and 4 rebounds.

"I honestly thought of just sitting out the last game, being able to already hit my career-high score twice in the last 3 games. At least I could take some pride in that, and not end my basketball career on a low note. That was the plan."

"But I guess God sometimes has other plans for us – most of the time, even better than the plans we have for ourselves."

Tiu retires after spending all 6 years of his PBA career with Rain or Shine and last saw action for the national team in the 2018 Asian Games.

The former Ateneo Blue Eagle star capped his basketball career with a UAAP championship in 2008, one PBA title with Rain or Shine in the 2016 Commissioner's Cup, and two international gold medals with the Gilas 1.0 team. – Rappler.com