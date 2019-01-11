The UAAP Final Four protagonists are expected to emerge as top picks in the D-League draft on January 15

Published 7:52 PM, January 11, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Big names abound as 153 players take one step closer in achieving their PBA dreams as they join the 2019 PBA D-League Draft on Tuesday, January 15.

University of the Philippines playmaker Juan Gomez de Liaño and Adamson forward Sean Manganti headline the entrants for the annual rookie selection proceedings as a prelude to what is shaping up to be an exciting 2019 PBA D-League season.

Aside from Gomez de Liaño, also in the fray for possible backcourt selections are La Salle's Kib Montalbo, Ateneo's Anton Asistio, FEU's Jasper Parker, San Beda's AC Soberano, Arellano's Ian Alban, JRU's Jed Mendoza, and CEU's Orlan Wamar.

Manganti, meanwhile, is joined by ASEAN Basketball League veteran Joshua Munzon, Clint Doliguez of San Beda, Dan Wong of Ateneo, and CESAFI MVP Rey Suerte of University of the Visayas in the winger positions.

La Salle big man Santi Santillan also leads the bigs available in the field, together with Mapua's Warren Bonifacio and NU's Troy Rike.

Twenty teams will line up to secure these rookies' rights, with last season's cellar-dweller AMA Online Education making the first pick out of the pool.

The 2019 PBA D-League season begins on February 14 at Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig. – Rappler.com