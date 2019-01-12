UAAP champion Ateneo and NCAA titlist San Beda look to sustain their winning ways even against a stacked field

Published 7:38 PM, January 12, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – An unprecedented 20 teams will lock horns once the 2019 PBA D-League season rolls on February 14 at Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

Go for Gold-CSB, the champions of the past 2018 PBA D-League Foundation Cup, will be back in the fold as it tries to extend its dynasty against a stacked field, which includes UAAP champion Ateneo, NCAA king San Beda, NAASCU titlist St. Clare and new UCBL ruler Diliman College.

Fifteen school-based teams will be joining the tilt as the record number of teams led the league to scrap the two-conference format and push through with the lone season staging.

League pioneer Centro Escolar University, last season's back-to-back runner-up Che'Lu Bar & Grill, and holdovers Marinerong Pilipino, Batangas-EAC, and AMA Online Education will all be part of this season's competitions, as well as returnees Perpetual and Wangs Basketball.

UAAP teams FEU, UST, and NU, together with NCAA contenders Letran and San Sebastian are all raring to test their mettle in the developmental ranks.

Newcomers Phoenix-Enderun, Trinity College, and McDavid will also make their debuts this season to complete the field. Last year's cellar-dwellers AMA Online Education will pick first in the 2019 PBA D-League Draft, set on January 15. – Rappler.com