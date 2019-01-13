The San Miguel star surpasses the record of PBA legends Mon Fernandez and Alvin Patrimonio, who won 4 MVP awards each

Published 4:55 PM, January 13, 2019

BOCAUE, Philippines – Count on June Mar Fajardo to keep rewriting PBA history.

The San Miguel star is now in a class of his own after winning a record fifth Most Valuable Player on Sunday, January 13, in the latest edition of the Leo Awards at the Philippine Arena here following another dominant season.

Although trailing NorthPort's Stanley Pringle in statistics, Fajardo clinched the league's highest individual honor with a landslide win in votes from the Commissioner's Office, media and players.

The feat paved the way for the Cebuano giant to surpass the record of legends Mon Fernandez and Alvin Patrimonio, who won 4 MVP plums each.

Fajardo also led the Mythical Team that includes Pringle, Magnolia's Paul Lee, Ginebra's Japeth Aguilar, and San Miguel's Marcio Lassiter.

A winner of back-to-back Best Player of the Conference awards in the Philippine Cup and Commissioner's Cup, Fajardo was a cinch to win another MVP, but his bid was almost jeopardized by a shin injury he sustained in August.

In danger of not completing the required number of games to remain in the MVP race, the 29-year-old returned just in time before the Beermen crashed out of the Governors' Cup quarterfinals.

Fajardo averaged 20.6 points, 12.4 rebounds and 1.2 blocks last season, leading San Miguel to a championship in the Philippine Cup and a runner-up finish in the Commissioner's Cup. – Rappler.com