Published 4:37 PM, January 13, 2019

BOCAUE, Philippines – Phoenix's Jason Perkins emerged as the winner of the Rookie of the Year award on Sunday, January 13, in the latest edition of the PBA Leo Awards at the Philippine Arena here.

The No. 4 overall pick, who averaged 12.1 points. 6.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists through 3 conferences, bested eligible contenders Jeron Teng of Alaska, Robbie Herndon of Magnolia and Raymar Jose of Blackwater.

Perkins had been a steady cog for the Fuel Masters, most especially in their Governors' Cup campaign that saw his side barge into the quarterfinals for the first time after 3 straight conferences of missing the playoffs.

The former La Salle standout became the first player in Phoenix's franchise history to win the annual award.

Early ROY favorite Kiefer Ravena of NLEX was ineligible for the crown after he was slapped an 18-month suspension by FIBA in May that meant he would not be able to complete the required number of games.

No. 1 overall pick Christian Standhardinger also did not qualify for the plum since he missed the entire Philippine Cup for San Miguel due to his commitment with Hong Kong Eastern in the ASEAN Basketball League.

Rookies can only be eligible for the award if they played in 70% of their team's games. – Rappler.com