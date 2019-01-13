LOOK: PBA Leo Awards 2018 results
BOCAUE, Philippines – The PBA's best players were once again recognized for their excellence on the hardcourt in the 43rd season Leo Awards on Sunday, January 13, at the Philippine Arena here.
Here are the winners:
Most Valuable Player
June Mar Fajardo, San Miguel Beermen
Rookie of the Year
Jason Perkins, Phoenix Fuel Masters
Most Improved Player
Scottie Thompson, Barangay Ginebra
Sportsmanship Award
Gabe Norwood, Rain or Shine Elasto Painters
First Mythical Team
June Mar Fajardo, San Miguel Beermen
Japeth Aguilar, Barangay Ginebra
Marcio Lassiter, San Miguel Beermen
Stanley Pringle, NorthPort Batang Pier
Paul Lee, Magnolia Hotshots
Second Mythical Team
Scottie Thompson, Barangay Ginebra,
Mark Barroca, Magnolia Hotshots
Arwind Santos, San Miguel Beermen
John Paul Erram, NLEX Road Warriors
Matthew Wright, Phoenix Fuel Masters
All-Defensive Team
June Mar Fajardo, San Miguel Beermen
Rafi Reavis, Magnolia Hotshots,
Gabe Norwood, Rain or Shine Elasto Painters
Rome dela Rosa, Magnolia Hotshots
Chris Ross, San Miguel Beermen
