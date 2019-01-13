San Miguel's June Mar Fajardo emerges as the biggest winner after clinching the MVP award and leading the First Mythical and All-Defensive Teams

Published 5:25 PM, January 13, 2019

BOCAUE, Philippines – The PBA's best players were once again recognized for their excellence on the hardcourt in the 43rd season Leo Awards on Sunday, January 13, at the Philippine Arena here.

Here are the winners:

Most Valuable Player

June Mar Fajardo, San Miguel Beermen

Rookie of the Year

Jason Perkins, Phoenix Fuel Masters

Most Improved Player

Scottie Thompson, Barangay Ginebra

Sportsmanship Award

Gabe Norwood, Rain or Shine Elasto Painters

First Mythical Team

June Mar Fajardo, San Miguel Beermen

Japeth Aguilar, Barangay Ginebra

Marcio Lassiter, San Miguel Beermen

Stanley Pringle, NorthPort Batang Pier

Paul Lee, Magnolia Hotshots

Second Mythical Team

Scottie Thompson, Barangay Ginebra,

Mark Barroca, Magnolia Hotshots

Arwind Santos, San Miguel Beermen

John Paul Erram, NLEX Road Warriors

Matthew Wright, Phoenix Fuel Masters

All-Defensive Team

June Mar Fajardo, San Miguel Beermen

Rafi Reavis, Magnolia Hotshots,

Gabe Norwood, Rain or Shine Elasto Painters

Rome dela Rosa, Magnolia Hotshots

Chris Ross, San Miguel Beermen

– Rappler.com