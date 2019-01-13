The 'Megastar' returns to the PBA as muse for the first time in almost 3 decades

BOCAUE, Philippines – Sharon Cuneta ignored the negative comments made against her following her selection as muse for Magnolia in the opening ceremonies of the PBA's 44th season on Sunday, January 13.

There were violent reactions when the Hotshots announced that the 53-year-old actress and singer would serve as their muse, but the "Megastar" chose not to pay attention to her bashers.

"They don't mean anything to me. I'm the one that's here and I was chosen by Magnolia," Cuneta told reporters after gracing the team parade at the Philippine Arena here.

"I didn't volunteer. I'm their major endorser and I think that's understandable."

Instead, Cuneta relished the experience of returning to the PBA as muse for the first time in almost 3 decades.

She was the muse of the Purefoods team headed by legends Alvin Patrimonio, Jerry Codiñera and Jojo Lastimosa in 1990.

"It's really my honor," Cuneta said.

Other muses who provided glitz and glamor in the festivities are Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach (Barangay Ginebra), Miss International 2016 Kylie Versoza (San Miguel) and Halik star Yam Concepcion (Phoenix).

Athletes Alyssa Valdez (NLEX) and Jasmine Alkhaldi and Myla Pablo (Blackwater) took time off their respective sports to become muses.

Beauty queens Aya Fernandez (NorthPort), Anie Uson (Rain or Shine) and Eva Patalinjug (Meralco) and actresses Sam Pinto (TNT), Kelley Day (Columbian) and Klea Pineda (Alaska) also starred in the event. – Rappler.com