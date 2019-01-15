There will be a whopping 20 teams who will be competing for the crown in the D-League

Published 7:12 PM, January 15, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Joshua Munzon and Santi Santillan spearheaded the 61 of the 151 draftees as they went 1-2 in the 2019 PBA D-League Draft on Tuesday, January 15, at the PBA Office in Libis.

AMA Online Education took the Filipino-American winger at the pole position in the draft, giving the Titans a foundational talent as they seek to reach the semifinals for the first time in franchise history.

Munzon, 24, is a veteran of the ASEAN Basketball League (ABL) with Saigon Heat and Westports Malaysia Dragons as he now takes his act to the Philippines full-time.

Santillan, meanwhile, has established himself as a serviceable big man in his two years with La Salle, something which he will bring to Marinerong Pilipino.

Go for Gold-CSB took Kapampangan big man Jeremiah Pangalangan at No. 3, Che'Lu Bar and Grill selected Sean Manganti at No. 4, and Wangs Basketball picked Troy Rike at No. 5.

Completing the first round are Kristoffer Torrado of Diliman College at No. 6, Christian Nidoy of Trinity at No. 7, and Jerome Villanueva of McDavid at No. 8.

Other notable names which slid out of the first round were Kib Montalbo of AMA in the second, Anton Asistio of Marinero in the fourth and Juan Gomez de Liano and Jasper Parker of Che'Lu in the sixth and seventh rounds, respectively.

Only 8 out of 20 teams participated in the draft because the 12 other school-based teams already have full rosters.

Diliman College, Trinity University of Asia and McDavid are also school-based, but were required to join the draft as newcomers.

Here's the full breakdown of the draft selections:

First Round:

1. AMA - Joshua Munzon

2. Marinero - Santi Santillan

3. GFG - Jeremiah Pangalangan

4. Che'Lu - Sean Manganti

5. Wangs - Troy Rike

6. Diliman - Kristoffer Torrado

7. Trinity - Christian Nidoy

8. McDavid - Jerome Villanueva

Second Round:

1. AMA - Kib Montalbo

2. Marinero - Matthew Aquino

3. GFG - Prince Carlos

4. Che'Lu - William McAloney

5. Wangs - Christopher Sullivan

6. Diliman - Ismael Pacheco

7. Trinity - Joshua Montero

8. McDavid - James Villanueva

Third Round:

1. AMA - Fran Asuncion

2. Marinero - Orlan Wamar

3. GFG - Luigi Velasco

4. Che'Lu - Rey Suerte

5. Wangs - Paolo Brojan

6. Diliman - JR Bauzon

7. Trinity - Carl Padilla

8. McDavid - Erwin Pena

Fourth Round:

1. AMA - Darwish Bederi

2. Marinero - Anton Asistio

3. GFG - Robi Nayve

4. Che'Lu - John Saycon

5. Wangs - Jonathan Ballon

6. Diliman - Kevine Ganjeto

7. Trinity - Nielsen Filart

8. McDavid - Jobert Medina

Fifth Round:

1. AMA - Alvin Fuentes

2. Marinero - Warren Bonifacio

3. GFG - Carlo Lim

4. Che'Lu - Paul Soriano

5. Wangs - Ronan Santos

6. Diliman - Aldrin Ligon

7. Trinity - Wendell Collado

8. McDavid - Rev Diputado

Sixth Round:

1. AMA - Virgilio Catequista

2. Marinero - Arvin Gamboa

3. GFG - Roosevelt Adams

4. Che'Lu - Juan Gomez de Liano

5. Wangs - Eduardo Doroteo

6. Diliman - Robbi Darang

7. Trinity - Gabrille Reyes

8. McDavid - John Emmanuel Labastada

Seventh Round:

1. AMA - Nico Estibar

2. Marinero - Jeric Serrano

3. GFG - PASS

4. Che'Lu - Jasper Parker

5. Wangs - Ian Alban

6. Diliman - Aevin Coquia

7. Trinity - Maiko Juico

8. McDavid - John Michael Cruz

Eighth Round:

1. AMA - John Dominic Sayat

2. Marinero - Art Aquino

3. Che'Lu - Victor Nunez

4. Wangs - Pablo Lucas III

5. Diliman - Jethro Sombero

6. Trinity - Jordan Ingel

7. McDavid - Julius Lorenzo

Ninth Round:

1. AMA - Drick Acosta

2. Marinero - Jed Mendoza

3. Che'Lu - Carlo De Chavez

4. Wangs - Edilbert Limpin

5. Diliman - Earl Salazar

6. Trinity - Chesmar Batongbakal

7. McDavid - Arlbert Pereira

10th Round:

1. AMA - Nikon Alina

2. Marinero - Enrico Garcia

3. Che'Lu - Jomari Presbitero

4. Wangs - PASS

5. Diliman - Jam Mikko Rey Tay

6. Trinity - Glenn Vegiga

7. McDavid - Ronie Jumao-as

11th Round:

1. AMA - JR Dela Rosa

2. Marinero - Moh Sayed Ascano

3. Che'Lu - Jeffrey Manday

4. Diliman - Billshan Carl Digno

5. Trinity - Patrick Mariano

6. McDavid - Rod Ivan Cervantes

12th Round:

1. AMA - John Bacala

2. Marinero - PASS

3. Che'Lu - Carl Sumalacay

4. Diliman - Roxar Melendez

5. Trinity - RJ Dinolan

6. McDavid - Miguel Castellano

13th Round:

1. AMA - Zesther Nave

2. Che'Lu - PASS

3. Diliman - Joseph David Brutas

4. Trinity - Marc Albarico

5. McDavid - PASS

14th Round:

1. AMA - Jonico Rosales

2. Diliman - McArthur Enriquez

3. Trinity - Christian Goduco

15th Round:

1. AMA - Arman Adviento

2. Diliman - James Ngo

3. Trinity - Herbert Godinez

16th Round:

1. AMA - Marc Jocson

2. Diliman - Jun Manzo

3. Trinity - Arvin Ortega

17th Round:

1. AMA - PASS

2. Diliman - Paolo Tilos

3. Trinity - Chico Maravilla

18th Round:

1. Diliman - Noah Webb

2. Trinity - Alec Elorde

19th Round:

1. Diliman - PASS

2. Trinity - James Cojuangco

20th Round:

1. Trinity - Mark Andales

