Published 8:02 PM, January 15, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – San Miguel's Arwind Santos will be penalized the next time he attempts the so-called "Spider-man dunk" he popularized in the PBA.

The league has released a memo to all 12 teams on Tuesday, January 15, informing them of a rule change with regards to lengthily hanging onto the ring or a "monkey ride."

In the memo signed by PBA commissioner Willie Marcial, the rule change states that a player can only hang on ring momentarily or if he is trying to prevent an injury to himself or another player.

But if a player hangs onto the ring and places either or both of his feet on the backboard, he shall be assesed an unsportsmanlike technical foul.

That means that Santos, who has been tapping both of his feet on the backboard often after breakaway dunks throughout the years, will be punished if ever he tries the move again.

– Rappler.com