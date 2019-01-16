The sharpshooting guard joins NorthPort in exchange for a 2022 second round pick

Published 5:16 PM, January 16, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Garvo Lanete won't be returning for Meralco when it begins its Philippine Cup campaign in the 44th PBA season.

The sharpshooting guard has been dealt by the Bolts to NorthPort for a 2020 second round pick in a trade approved by league commissioner Willie Marcial on Tuesday, January 15.

Lanete even joined Meralco during the opening ceremonies at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan on Sunday but it looks like the team had been working out a trade with the Batang Pier.

NorthPort is Lanete's third PBA team as he heads into his fourth season.

Upon Lanete's trade, the Bolts activated point guard John Pinto, whom they acquired from Phoenix in exchange for big man Jason Ballesteros and a 2020 second round pick.

Meralco kicks off its season against the Fuel Masters on Wednesday at the Araneta Coliseum. – Rappler.com