Picked third overall in the recent Rookie Draft, the former San Beda standout lives up to the billing

Published 6:43 PM, January 16, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Robert Bolick lived up to the billing in his PBA debut as he showed the way for NorthPort in its 117-91 shellacking of Blackwater in the 2019 Philippine Cup at the Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday, January 16.

Picked third overall in the recent Rookie Draft, the former San Beda standout put up 26 points on a 10-of-12 shooting for a Batang Pier squad looking to make a splash this conference.

Bolick, who also had 3 rebounds and 3 assists, scored 10 of his output in the 1st quarter and was a pivotal piece in NorthPort's turnaround after trailing 26-38 in the 2nd period.

It was a balanced attack for the Batang Pier with Paolo Taha chalking up 21 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists and Sean Anthony delivering 19 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists.

Last season's MVP runner-up Stanley Pringle was his usual self with 16 points, 7 rebounds, 6 steals and 5 assists while Bradwyn Guinto and Mo Tautuaa added 12 and 11 points, respectively, and conjoined for 11 boards in the win.

Although dealing their core of Poy Erram, Paul Zamar and John Pinto in separate trades, the Elite still looked competitive after leading by twin digits in the first half only to crumble late in the 2nd frame.

NorthPort then pulled away for good in the 4th and saw its lead grow to as large as 29 points, 111-82.

Rookie Abu Tratter paced the Elite with 18 points and 9 rebounds while Roi Sumang had 16 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists in the loss.

The Scores

NorthPort 117 - Bolick 26, Taha 21, Anthony 19, Pringle 16, Guinto 12, Tautuaa 11, Elorde 5, Flores 4, Arana 3, Gabayni 0, Sollano 0.

Blackwater 91 - Tratter 18, Sumang 16, Maliksi 13, Javier 11, Belo 8, Digregorio 5, Jose 5, Desiderio 5, Alolino 4, Sena 2, Banal 2, Eriobu 2, Palma 0, Dario 0.

Quarters: 22-31, 55-48, 88-75, 117-91.

– Rappler.com