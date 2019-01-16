The third overall pick proves the hype surrounding him is no fluke following an impressive debut for the Batang Pier

MANILA, Philippines – Stanley Pringle has high hopes for rookie Robert Bolick, and he believes NorthPort's new acquisition will help the team reach greater heights.

The third overall pick proved the hype surrounding him is no fluke after impressing in his PBA debut with 26 points in the Batang Pier's 117-91 rout of Blackwater in the 2019 Philippine Cup on Wednesday, January 16.

It is the highest scoring debut for a rookie since Sol Mercado dropped 29 points for Rain or Shine in 2009.

Some fans doubted Bolick in his transition from a star for the dynastic San Beda in the NCAA to the PBA, but Pringle is certain that his backcourt partner will play a big role in their resurgence.

"Oh man, he's not even a rookie. He's ready to go to work already. He's gonna be key to our success too," Pringle told reporters of Bolick after their emphatic win.

Last season, the Batang Pier reached the playoffs in the Philippine and Commissioner's Cups but crashed out of the quarterfinals in both conferences and then slumped to 11th place in the season-ending Governors' Cup.

Since joining the PBA in 2012, NorthPort has reached the semifinals only once.

"When we play a tough team in the playoffs, he's not a rookie. I told him already, 'We need you to go to work, be out there, calling the plays, hitting big shots,'" Pringle added.

"He's definitely going to be key to our success and our other young guys."

Bolick, meanwhile, says he is lucky to have landed with NorthPort.

"Swerte lang ako sa team talaga, ang babait nila eh. 'Yung mga beterano, 'yun pa' yung mababait eh, sobrang swerte ko as a player na ganito kaagad 'yung napuntahan kong team," the rookie said.

(I'm lucky I'm with this team, the players are very kind. Even the veterans are kind. I'm lucky to play for this kind of team.)

"Si Stanley sobrang bait, dami ko kaagad natutunan. Napakaswerte kong tao na dito ako napunta."

(Stanley is very kind to me, I've learned a lot from him. I'm a really lucky person that I landed here.)

The Batang Pier look to make it two wins in a row against NLEX on Sunday, January 20, at the Araneta Coliseum. – Rappler.com