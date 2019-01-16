'The Beast' compensates for a horrendous shooting night with his late-game heroics

Published 10:01 PM, January 16, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Calvin Abueva bucked off a horrendous shooting night with the game-winning bucket in Phoenix's 93-92 overtime win over Meralco in the 2019 PBA Philippine Cup on Wednesday, January 16.

With the Fuel Masters trailing 91-92, "The Beast" sent the Araneta Coliseum to a frenzy by hauling down an offensive rebound off a Justin Chua miss and draining a putback with 6 seconds left for the go-ahead bucket.

Abueva, who finished with 9 points and 13 rebounds, shot a paltry 1-of-12 prior to his game-winner. Missing all of his 11 shot attempts in regulation, he opened the extra period with his first field goal.

The Bolts had ample time to put up a potential game-winning bucket but Reynel Hugnatan, instead of shooting a three-pointer, passed the ball as the final buzzer sounded.

Chua dropped a career-high 24 points to pace Phoenix while Matthew Wright filled up the stats sheet with 18 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 steals.

Jason Perkins had 13 points and 5 rebounds and JC Intal delivered all-around numbers of 8 points, 16 rebounds and 6 assists in the win.

The Fuel Masters rode on a blistering start and led by as much as 18 points, 31-13, in the 2nd quarter only to crumble in the second half as the Meralco forced overtime.

After Ranidel de Ocampo knotted the score at 83-all for Meralco late in the 4th, Phoenix could have avoided an extra period but it missed all of its last 3 shot attempts.

The Bolts then trailed for much of overtime until Chris Newsome drilled in a triple with 12 seconds left for a 92-91 lead.

Nico Salva scored a career-high 22 points on top of 6 rebounds in the loss while Newsome chipped in 20 points and 5 boards. De Ocampo and Amer added 10 apiece for Meralco.

The Scores

Phoenix 93 - Chua 24, Wright 18, Perkins 13, Mallari 11, Abueva 9, Intal 8, Marcelo 6, Kramer 2, Jazul 2, Revilla 0, Mendoza 0, Gamboa 0, Dennison 0.

Meralco 92 - Salva 22, Newsome 20, Amer 10, De Ocampo 10, Hugnatan 9, Hodge 8, Faundo 4, Pinto 3, Dillinger 2, Tolomia 2, Quinto 2, Jackson 0, Jamito 0, Canaleta 0, Car 0.

Quarters: 23-9, 41-34, 64-60, 83-83, 93-92.

– Rappler.com