'The Beast' hints of a new baby coming as he reunites with his wife and children

Published 12:38 AM, January 17, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – It's a new year, a new season and a fresh start for Calvin Abueva.

With his wife and children watching at the sidelines, "The Beast" came to Phoenix's rescue with a game-winner in their 93-92 overtime win over Meralco in the 2019 PBA Philippine Cup on Wednesday, January 16.

Abueva missed all of his 8 field goal attempts in regulation before coming up with two big field goals in the extra period, the last on a putback with 6 seconds left that put the Fuel Masters up after trailing 92-91.

His family's presence, he said, had a lot to do with his heroics.

"In-appease ako ng anak ko. Bad game, bad start ako. Pero 'yung last shot siguro 'yun ang swerte ko," Abueva, who finished with 9 points and 13 rebounds, told reporters after the game.

(I was appeased by my child. I had a bad game because I had a bad start. But I guess I got lucky with the last shot.)

Last year, the enigmatic forward missed a game back when he was still with Alaska due to family-related issues.

He then went AWOL in the middle of the Commissioner's Cup in June, forcing the Aces to put him on an indefinite suspension.

Three months later, he was traded to the Fuel Masters for a 2019 first round pick and Karl Dehesa.

But all that seems to be a thing of the past now as he has reunited with his family, even hinting of a new baby coming.

"Panibagong buhay at siyempre sa mga anak ko. May bagong lalabas siguro," he added.

(It's a new life for me and my kids. There's probably a new one coming.)

Abueva and Phoenix face TNT next at the Ynares Center in Antipolo on Saturday, January 19. – Rappler.com