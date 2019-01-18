The Beermen point out that Compton and Alaska traded away 'competent' players like RJ Jazul and Calvin Abueva in the past

Published 4:57 PM, January 18, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – San Miguel called out Alex Compton for making "unnecessary remarks" he made regarding the team's latest acquisition of PBA star Terrence Romeo.

In a story by Inquirer's Denison Dalupang, the Alaska head coach was quoted saying "kawawa ang liga" when he talked about Christian Standhardinger and Romeo joining the Beermen in their bid for a fifth straight Philippine Cup title.

San Miguel didn't take the comment lightly and slammed Compton through a statement released to the media.

"It is unfortunate that Alaska team head coach Alex Compton had to make a statement against the Beermen and the league when he actually traded away competent players like RJ Jazul and Calvin Abueva," the statement read.

The Beermen were referring to the Aces trading both Jazul and Abueva to Phoenix in 2017 and 2018, respectively.

"It is also widely known that Terrence Romeo was offered to all the PBA teams before he was traded to San Miguel Beermen."

In its defense, San Miguel noted that the three-time PBA scoring champion's addition was a way to remain competitive and win more championships "for the benefit of its fans who expect nothing less."

"Despite Mr. Compton's unnecessary remarks, we are still excited about what the future holds for PBA, our teams and the fans." – Rappler.com