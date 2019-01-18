Rookie CJ Perez and the Dyip rev up the charge in the closing minutes to shock the defending champion Beermen

Published 7:06 PM, January 18, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The rebuilding Columbian Dyip delivered a huge 124-118 upset over the super-loaded San Miguel Beermen in the 2019 PBA Philippine Cup at the Cuneta Astrodome on Friday, January 18.

After the Beermen led by 5, 109-104, off an Alex Cabagnot three with 4:33 left in regulation, the Dyip revved up straight to a 110-109 lead with back-to-back clutch threes from Reden Celda.

San Miguel attempted time and again to make a comeback, but Rashawn McCarthy shut it down with a cold-blooded catch-and-shoot trey, 117-113, with just 1:08 left.

Top rookie pick CJ Perez readjusted from a cold two-point 1st half and finished with a team-high 26 for the evening with 5 boards.

Jackson Corpuz added a 21-point, 11-rebound double-double to pace the Dyip in their maiden win of the conference.

Arwind Santos dropped 34 markers and 7 boards to lead the defending Philippine Cup champs. Marcio Lassiter chipped in 25 points on a 7-of-13 (53%) clip from downtown in the tough loss.

Controversial SMB addition Terrence Romeo came off the bench for 7 points in only 12 minutes of action.

The Scores

Columbian 124 – Perez 26, Corpuz 21, Celda 15, Reyes 12, Escoto 11, Camson 11, McCarthy 8, Agovida 8, King 7, Calvo 3, Cahilig 2, Gabriel 0, Faundo 0, Khobuntin 0.

San Miguel Beer 118 - Santos 34, Lassiter 25, Fajardo 16, Cabagnot 12, Nabong 11, Romeo 7, Standhardinger 6, Zamar 3, Pessumal 2, Ross 2, Tubid 0.

Quarters: 24-27, 51-54, 85-86, 124-118.

– Rappler.com