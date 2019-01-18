The three-time PBA scoring champion goes down with a left foot injury right on his San Miguel debut

Published 9:18 PM, January 18, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – It was not a night to remember for newly acquired San Miguel Beermen guard Terrence Romeo.

Eager to prove his multitude of doubters wrong in his debut with the reigning Philippine Cup champions, the three-time PBA scoring champion instead went down with a left foot injury and saw his team swallow a tough 118-124 loss to the rebuilding Columbian Dyip. (READ: San Miguel slams Compton's 'kawawa ang liga' comment on Romeo's trade)

The former TNT KaTropa guard got subbed out late in the 3rd quarter after apparently stepping on Rashawn McCarthy’s foot. He did not return for the entire 4th frame and only managed 7 points in 12 minutes.

Romeo was visibly downcast after the loss and is now doubtful for SMB’s Sunday showdown with Barangay Ginebra on January 20 at the Araneta Coliseum.

“Siyempre malungkot. Di ako gaanong nakatulong sa team,” he said after emerging from the dugout. “Gusto ko sanang pilitin pa na ilaro, pero inisip ko pagka pinilit ko, makakasama lang ako sa team dahil di ako makakahabol sa depensa.”

(Of course, I’m sad. I wasn’t able to help the team that much. I really wanted to force myself, but I thought that if I force it, I’d only hinder the team because I wouldn’t be able to get back on defense.)

The 26-year-old is set to be evaluated soon and it remains to be seen if he’ll see extended time on the sidelines.

For Romeo, though, he is just raring to get back on the court and soon find his rightful place in coach Leo Austria’s system.

“Nag-aadjust pa ko sa sistema, pero yun nga eh, ayoko na nga ng all eyes on me eh. Kumbaga, sana iba naman,” he continued. “Gusto ko lang mag-basketball and gusto ko lang tumulong sa team.”

(I’m still adjusting to the system but I don’t want all eyes on me anymore. Let others have the attention. I just want to play basketball and help the team out.) – Rappler.com