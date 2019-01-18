James Yap delivers a vintage performance as Rain or Shine rains on Poy Erram's welcome parade at NLEX

Published 9:35 PM, January 18, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Rain or Shine rained on Poy Erram's welcome parade at NLEX with a 96-87 win in the 2019 PBA Philippine Cup at the Cuneta Astrodome on Friday, January 18.

James Yap led the way for the Elasto Painters with a vintage 20-point burst plus 3 assists.

Debuting rookie Javee Mocon added 13 markers and 5 rebounds in just 18 minutes of action while Beau Belga chipped in 9 points, 7 boards and 7 dimes for the near-triple-double.

Maverick Ahanmisi drained a tough fallaway and-one bucket at the 4:16 mark of the 4th to push the Elasto Painters' lead by 11, 91-80. From there, Rain or Shine held on for the win despite the Road Warriors' small comeback attempt down the stretch.

JR Quiñahan paced NLEX with an all-around line of 19 points, 5 boards, 5 assists, 4 steals and a block. Kevin Alas churned out 12 markers in his long-awaited return while Erram had 10 points off the bench in his NLEX debut.

"Good start for us. Throughout the games, we had a bad start," said head coach Caloy Garcia. "We had good ball movement. James stepped up big time. It's really difficult playing against NLEX."

The Scores

Rain or Shine 96 – Yap 20, Mocon 13, Ponferada 12, Ahanmisi 11, Torres 11, Belga 9, Rosales 7, Daquioag 5, Norwood 4, Nambatac 4, Maiquez 0, Borboran 0, Alejandro 0.

NLEX 87 – Quinahan 19, Magat 13, Alas 12, Erram 10, Porter 10, Paniamogan 8, Ighalo 6, Fonacier 4, Soyud 3, Tallo 2, Tiongson 0, Baguio 0, Galanza 0.

Quarters: 17-21, 40-31, 72-57, 96-87.

– Rappler.com