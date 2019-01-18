Columbian's prized rookie CJ Perez nets a big fish in defending champion San Miguel Beer in his PBA debut

Published 11:55 PM, January 18, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – It seems that the jump from the collegiate ranks to the PBA is turning out to be a breeze for the Columbian Dyip’s top overall pick CJ Perez.

After a measly two-point 1st half in his debut against the almighty Philippine Cup champion San Miguel Beer, the Lyceum alumnus quickly regained his take-charge form and finished with a team-high 26 points in the Dyip's stunning 124-118 upset of the Beermen.

With Perez completing the incredible turnaround, it was inevitable that he would be compared to longtime rival and current NorthPort guard Robert Bolick, who himself had 26 markers in his debut against the Blackwater Elite.

But the 24-year-old is just eager to put his collegiate chapter behind him as he starts anew with the long-rebuilding Columbian franchise.

“Actually di ko inisip yon, wala sa isip ko yung rivalry namin,” he quickly said in the post-game presser. “If magpe-perform kami nang maayos, dedepensa kami, siguro malaki chance namin to compete sa ibang teams.”

(Actually, I wasn’t thinking about our rivalry. If we, as a team, just perform well and defend well, maybe we have a big chance to compete with the other teams.)

Instead of dwelling on past wars, Perez just relished the fact that he was a big part in slaying the giant that is San Miguel in his very first taste of pro ball action.

“Nakabingwit kami ng tsamba,” he said. “Sobrang sarap sa feeling pala talaga maglaro sa PBA. Siyempre first game, San Miguel pa yung nakalaban namin. They’re the top team and sobrang pleasure and magandang opportunity sa akin, para sa Columbian team, na makapag-perform kami ng maayos ngayon.”

(We netted a lucky one. It’s a really great feeling to play in the PBA, especially that we faced San Miguel in the first game. They’re the top team and it’s a great pleasure and opportunity for me and Columbian to perform well today.)

“First half kasi, pagdating ko ng dugout tsaka pagtapak ko sa court, na-excite talaga ako masyado eh,” he continued. “Siguro yung second half, nag-relax na ako, go with the flow. Tinanggap ko na ito talaga yung PBA.”

(In the first half, when I reached the dugout and stepped on the court, I got excited too much. Maybe in the second half, I just relaxed and went with the flow. I accepted that this is really the PBA already.)

The relaxation showed indeed in the 3rd and 4th quarters as the “Baby Beast” went back to his old aggressive ways and tallied 24 second-half points on an 8-of-12 (67%) shooting, driving the Dyip to the confidence-boosting upset over the Beermen.

“OK na OK kami, nakukuha na namin paano maglaro sa isa’t isa,” he added. “As we go along siguro, mas may matutunan pa kami.”

(We’re really okay. We’re already getting how to play with one another. As we go along, we’ll learn a lot more.) – Rappler.com