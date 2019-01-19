'Kapag may chance, gagawin ko pa rin,' says a defiant Arwind Santos

Published 2:41 PM, January 19, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – A memo and a fine apparently won’t stop San Miguel Beer veteran Arwind Santos from doing his trademark “Spider-Man dunk.”

The 37-year-old star made that perfectly clear after SMB absorbed a 118-124 shock loss to the revitalized Columbian Dyip at the Cuneta Astrodome despite Santos tying a career-high 34 points.

“Kapag may chance, gagawin ko pa rin,” he said after the game. “Maliban sa alam kong may fine, hindi ko naman sinusuway pero para sa mga fans ko, kapag may pagkakataon, gagawin ko pa rin. Dahil kung sinasabi nila na may madidisgrasya, naniniwala ako, kapag madidisgrasya ka, madidisgrasya ka. 'Di ba?”

(If there’s a chance, I’d still do it. Although I know there’s a fine, I’m not saying I’m defying orders, but for my fans, if there’s a chance, I’d still do it. Regarding what they’re saying about accidents happening, I believe, if you’re gonna have an accident, you’re gonna have an accident. Right?)

The enigmatic forward continued that he holds no responsibility for those who would get injured copying his signature slam.

“Wala namang masama doon. 'Pag bumagsak sila, aksidente 'yun. Mahina 'yung ring,” he said. “Eh gustong-gusto nilang gawin eh. Pero lahat naman nang gumagawa noon, hindi gustong bumagsak. Sino ba namang tanga gustong bumagsak 'pag ginawa 'yun? Wala naman.”

(There’s nothing wrong with it. If they fall, that’s an accident. The ring is weak. And they really want to do it. But of course, all those who do it wouldn’t want to fall. Who’s stupid enought to want to fall when they do it? No one.)

The former FEU star also shared that his teammates would chip in on the fine if ever he has the opportunity to go “Spidey” once again.

“Sabi nila Alex [Cabagnot], suporta rin. Magi-i-sponsor nga sila na kahit may fine daw, babayaran nila. Nakaktuwa naman. Na-touch ako. Pero ang akin kasi, trademark lang ba. Wala namang masama sa ginagawa ko. Maraming mas puwede nating pagtuunan ng pansin na ipagbawal. 'Wag na yung Spider-Man dunk," he said.

(Alex said they’d support. They’d sponsor and pay my fines. That’s great, I’m touched. For me, it’s just my trademark. There’s nothing wrong with what I do. There are many more things to notice and ban, just not the Spider-Man dunk.)

The “Spider-Man dunk” – a two-handed slam with added theatrics including pulling up and tapping both feet on the backboard – is outright banned under FIBA rules and merits a technical foul once done. However, the PBA has been historically lax on the said move until now.

All eyes are now back on Santos if he would indeed deliver on his word as the defending Philippine Cup champions try to vent their ire on the Barangay Ginebra San Miguel when they face off on Sunday, January 20, at the Araneta Coliseum. – Rappler.com