The fifth overall pick knocks down two crucial triples in the 4th quarter en route to finishing with a team-high in points

Published 7:32 PM, January 19, 2019

ANTIPOLO CITY, Philippines – Rookie Trevis Jackson hit the big shots in the 4th quarter as Meralco struck its first win in the 2019 PBA Philippine Cup after edging Blackwater, 99-94, at the Ynares Center here on Saturday, January 19.

Scoreless in his debut in a tight loss to Phoenix, the fifth overall pick chalked up a team-high 19 points and knocked down two crucial triples that gave the Bolts the lead they protected until the final buzzer.

The Bolts trailed 75-76 midway through the 4th before Jackson drilled in back-to-back 3-pointers for an 81-78 lead. He then sealed the win by splitting his freebies.

Not to be undone, Nico Salva scattered 12 of his 14 points in the payoff period and collected 4 rebounds and 3 assists as Meralco got things done despite squandering a lead as large as 13, 60-47.

Four other Bolts players finished in double figures with Mike Tolomia chipping in 15, Baser Amer adding 14 and Cliff Hodge contributing 12 points and 10 rebounds. Ranidel de Ocampo had 10 markers.

Meralco looked like it was in for an easy win after leading 73-64 at the start of the 4th before the Elite rode on a scorching 12-0 run – capped by back-to-back Roi Sumang buckets – to take a 76-73 lead.

But it didn't take long before the Bolts, who improved to 1-1, restored order with Salva and Jackson conspiring down the stretch.

Allein Maliksi paced Blackwater, which remained winless at 0-2, with 17 points and 6 boards while Sumang pumped in 16 points and 9 assists.

Raymar Jose had 15 points and 10 boards, Mac Belo churned out 12 points and 5 boards while Mike Digregorio delivered 11 markers in the loss.

The Scores

Meralco 99 - Jackson 18, Tolomia 15, Salva 14, Amer 13, Hodge 12, Hugnatan 10, Caram 7, De Ocampo 6, Newsome 3, Faundo 0, Dillinger 0, Quinto 0.

Blackwater 94 - Maliksi 17, Sumang 16, Jose 15, Belo 12, Digregorio 11, Tratter 8, Javier 8, Dario 3, Desiderio 2, Palma 2, Alolino 0.

Quarters: 16-25, 48-42, 73-64, 99-94.

– Rappler.com