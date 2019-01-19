The former Ateneo standout catches fire in the 4th quarter as Meralco cracks the winning column in the 2019 PBA Philippine Cup

Published 8:40 PM, January 19, 2019

ANTIPOLO CITY, Philippines – Nico Salva's stellar showing didn't go down the drain for Meralco this time.

The 28-year-old forward fired 12 of his 14 points in the 4th quarter as the Bolts cracked the winning column with a hard-fought 99-94 win over Blackwater in the 2019 PBA Philippine Cup on Saturday, January 19.

It was the result he had been hoping for after seeing his career-high 22 points go to waste in Meralco's season-opening 92-93 overtime loss to Phoenix no thanks to Calvin Abueva's game-winner last Wednesday, January 16.

"Finally, nanalo na kami na kasabay with a good game (Finally we won while I had a good game)," Salva told reporters after the win.

The former Ateneo standout was actually scoreless in the first half and only notched his first 2 points in the 3rd quarter.

But that didn't dampen his confidence as he led the Bolts' turnaround in the 4th quarter, swinging a 73-76 deficit to a 91-85 lead by scoring 10 of his side's 16 points.

"I was praying for an opportunity na second half mabigyan ng chance ulit at makatulong. Napaganda. Tuloy-tuloy naman," he said.

(I was praying for an opportunity to be given a chance in the second half so I could help. My shots fell and it helped us win.)

"My teammates did a great job of looking for me and it also helped that I made shots and felt comfortable."

Salva and the Bolts look to make it two in a row against San Miguel on Friday, January 25, at the Ynares Center here. – Rappler.com