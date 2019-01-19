The Fuel Masters bag their second straight overtime triumph to remain unbeaten in the 2019 PBA Philippine Cup

Published 10:08 PM, January 19, 2019

ANTIPOLO CITY, Philippines – It's another overtime game and another overtime win for Phoenix.

The Fuel Masters poured it all in extra period and pulled off a 93-84 win over TNT to remain undefeated in the 2019 PBA Philippine Cup at the Ynares Center here on Saturday, January 19.

Matthew Wright carried the scoring load with 23 points on top of 6 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals as Phoenix won their second straight overtime game for a 2-0 start this conference.

After failing to end the game in regulation, 79-all, the Fuel Masters outscored the KaTropa, 14-5, in extra period en route to the triumph.

Alex Mallari churned out 15 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists while Calvin Abueva had 14 points, 12 rebounds and 4 steals in the win.

RR Pogoy finished with a career-high 30 points to go with 12 rebounds and 3 steals but his solid numbers didn't prevent TNT from crashing to a 0-2 record.

The Scores

Phoenix 93 - Wright 23, Mallari 15, Abueva 14, Perkins 11, Chua 7, Revilla 7, Intal 7, Kramer 2, Guevarra 2, Napoles 2, Dennison 2, Marcelo 1, Jazul 0, Gamboa 0, Mendoza 0.

TNT 84 - Pogoy 30, Castro 18, Miranda 11, Semerad 9, Heruela 8, Reyes 4, Williams 2, Taha 2, Carey 0, Trollano 0.

Quarters: 11-16, 25-26, 56-54, 79-79, 93-84.

– Rappler.com