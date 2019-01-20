The Batang Pier have now matched the number of games they won in the Governors' Cup last season

Published 7:07 PM, January 20, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Sean Anthony showed the way on both ends as NorthPort outlasted NLEX, 95-90, to stay unscathed in the 2019 PBA Philippine Cup at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, January 20.

The do-it-all forward churned out 22 points, 9 rebounds, 7 steals and 5 rebounds in nearly 33 minutes off the bench to anchor the Batang Pier to a 2-0 start and an early tie at the top of the standings with Phoenix.

NorthPort has now matched the number of games it won in the Governors' Cup last season.

Mo Tautuaa was a force down low with 18 points and 11 rebounds while Stanley Pringle submitted 11 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists for the Batang Pier.

Rookie Robert Bolick bucked off an error-prone night that saw turn the ball over 7 times by firing 14 points, spiked by a triple that gave NorthPort an 89-85 win with 3:30 minutes remaining.

The Road Warriors managed to remain within shouting distance down the stretch but their hopes of a comeback were dashed no thanks to 3 Batang Pier steals in the final 1:10 minutes, with 2 coming from Anthony.

Poy Erram chalked up 19 points and 7 boards while JR Quiñahan had 18 points, 6 assists and 5 boards only to witness their concerted effort go to waste as NLEX remained winless in two games.

Bong Galanza and Philip Paniamogan added 11 and 10 points, respectively, in the loss.

The Scores

NorthPort 95 - Anthony 22, Tautuaa 18, Bolick 14, Pringle 11, Taha 9, Elorde 8, Arana 4, Guinto 3, Flores 2, Lanete 2, Grey 2, Gabayni 0, Sollano 0.

NLEX 90 - Erram 19, Quinahan 18, Galanza 11, Paniamogan 10, Magat 8, Tallo 7, Fonacier 5, Baguio 4, Ighalo 2, Alas 2, Soyud 2, Porter 2, Taulava 0, Rios 0.

Quarters: 25-22, 48-46, 71-70, 95-90.

– Rappler.com