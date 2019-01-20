The nine-year veteran has been averaging team-bests of 20.5 points, 5.0 assists and 4.5 steals for the Batang Pier

Published 12:28 AM, January 21, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – NorthPort has emerged as one of the top teams early into the 2019 PBA Philippine Cup and one of the reasons is the stellar play of Sean Anthony.

The nine-year veteran delivered an all-around effort of 22 points, 9 rebounds, 7 steals and 5 assists off the bench as the Batang Pier notched their second straight win after downing NLEX, 95-90, on Sunday, January 20.

He has been averaging team-bests of 20.5 points, 5.0 assists and 4.5 steals on top of 7.0 rebounds per outing and the numbers have translated to nothing but success for NorthPort, which already matched its win output in the Governors' Cup last year.

But in the same way he issues assists, Anthony deflected credit to his teammates.

"It's not an individual performance," he told reporters after the win. "I think the whole team stepped up today as you saw. That has been the big difference for us so far, having a lot of guys step up."

His performance, though, didn't come as a surprise to NorthPort head coach Pido Jarencio.

"Alam naman natin si Sean, talagang laban kung laban 'yan eh. 'Yan ang player na may pride, may puso, palaban. Talagang 'yan ang attitude," Jarencio said.

(We all know Sean, he's the kind of player who fights until the end. He's the kind of player who has pride, heart and fights for wins. That is the attitude.)

"Sixth man nga lang namin siya eh, off the bench siya tapos nag-deliver, double-double performance, tapos nakikita mo 'yung hustle, hindi tumitigil. Nagugulat nga ako, parang 'di napapagod eh."

(He's just a sixth man for us, he's coming off the bench but he's still delivering double-doubles. And when it comes to hustle plays, he doesn't stop. I'm actually surprised because it feels like he doesn't get tired.)

The Batang Pier eye to make it 3 wins in a row against Columbian on Friday, January 25, at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City. – Rappler.com